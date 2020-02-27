Shared college administration bill gets revised

A bill that would combine the college administrations of Black Hills State University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology made its way to the Senate floor with some major modifications.

The new changes instead call for the Board of Regents to set up a task force to investigate the pros and cons of combining the administrations of any of the South Dakota colleges. The task force would look primarily at the potential cost savings of reducing the number of administrators.

In the previous version, the Board of Regents, as well as many West River legislators said they would be strongly against any combining of administrators.

Executive Director of the Board of Regents Paul Beran says he still opposes the bill, but would be willing to do a comprehensive study outside of the restraints of the legislation.