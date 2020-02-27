SD lawmakers want telemarketers to play fair

A bill aiming to make sure you know who telemarketers are when they call you passed the South Dakota State Senate unanimously and is now on its way to Gov. Kristi Noem.

Sen. Jessica Castleberry (R-District 35) says many spam phone calls come from numbers that say they are based in South Dakota; which is why this bill will require any telemarketers or solicitors to use and display their official name or entity as well as their real phone number.

Castleberry says the bill will not be a burden or cost anything for phone service providers or interfere with authorized activity of law enforcement.

Terry Mills, education and community outreach manager for Consumer Credit Counseling, says it's essential for people to know who they're dealing with when it comes to scams.

“A lot of scammers; a lot of criminal activity out there on the internet and phone and things like that. So people need to know when they're giving out personal information they need to know that these places are legitimate and the services are legitimate,” Mills explained.

The bill requires telemarketers to ask you within 30 seconds if you want to listen to their sales presentation; and end the call if you say no.

