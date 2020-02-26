Second snow alert of the season declared in Rapid City

Rapid City issued its second snow alert of the winter season last night causing cars to be towed in the downtown area.

The city works with law enforcement to declare a snow alert, aiming to make the decision before 2 p.m., to allow people at least 12 hours to move their cars.

Downtown snow alerts help plows efficiently remove snow curb-to-curb without the obstacles of parked cars.

This removal happens within a four-by-five block area downtown from Fifth Street to West Blvd, and Omaha Street to Kansas City Street.

For those who do not remove their cars during the alert from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., risk parking tickets and towing charges.

With fewer cars towed during this second alert, fees are based on the towing company.

"We called a downtown Snow Alert December 2, that early morning we towed 21 cars for that inaugural usage of the policy, this time around we had 8 cars towed, we worked yesterday once the decision was made right before noon, started getting the word out and it was successful as far as getting a smaller amount of cars towed," said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

Shoemaker said city crews also load up excess snow and haul it out of the downtown area.

If your car gets towed during a snow alert, you can call dispatch to get it back.

