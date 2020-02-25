Schools close but polls stay open in Rapid City for school bond election

With more than 83,000 registered voters in Pennington County, not even the snow could keep voters from the polls.

"I got up this morning about 6 ... 6:30 and took a look at the window and went there's no way I'm going to make it but fortunately I knew Dave had a four-wheel drive so I asked him and he was kind enough to say yeah we'll take you to poll," said Wayne Gehrts, voter.

Winter weather canceled schools across the Black Hills but polls stayed open for the school bond election.

"Most of the polling locations are in areas that are either schools so we would have already been through those areas to clean those areas out," said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator, for the city of Rapid City.

The city made sure to plow near polling locations with volunteers offering rides to voters.

"I'm one of these guys that believes that you really need to make the effort to vote," said David Simpson, volunteer for Vote Yes for RC Schools.

Laurie Schlecht has been driving Lyft for almost two years, picking up voters along the way.

"We're all happy to be able to take them out to vote, and get those extra votes in absolutely, we have plenty of drivers out there," said Laurie Schlecht, Lyft driver.

The last special election focused on the Civic Center expansion, and based on early voting numbers, the school bond proposal is expected to draw higher turnout.