Tip about a potential sighting of Serenity Dennard in Las Vegas is not true

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office recognizes a social media post about a potential sighting of Serenity Dennard in Las Vegas.

Pictures were posted online that some people believe shows a girl who looks like Serenity with a man in Las Vegas.

However, a Facebook post from Serenity's step-mother says it's not Serenity.

After dozens of calls and texts Monday, the Sheriff's Office put out a statement on Facebook Tuesday saying the tip was received.

Like all other tips, Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said the investigation team is looking into the post.

Since Serenity Dennard went missing more than a year ago, the Sheriff's Office has received more than 230 calls with potential tips on her whereabouts.

"This one seems to have generated more buzz than most and we have gotten multiple reports on other things like this but this one just happened to generate more for whatever reason I don't know. Probably because we've done a good job message of getting Serenity's face and her story out there," Harrison said.

This past weekend, a Colorado dog team searched again near the Black Hills Children's Home for the young girl with no results.