Rapid City is declaring its second downtown snow alert of the winter season.

From fifth street to West boulevard and from Omaha to Kansas City, street crews will be removing snow.

This means any cars parked on the street in this area have to be moved from 2 AM to 8 AM.

Dale Tech, the director for Public Works, says crews can't just push the snow to the side of the road, they need to load it up and haul it out of the area.

Tech says this is also a good reminder for property owners adjacent to those roadways to shovel their sidewalks out into the streets so the snow can be picked up.

"Any particular vehicle that's parked down there is just really in the way. So it's much more efficient to have the vehicles off the road. Makes our contractor's life's so much easier to get in there and get the snow picked up so we can have that all done before the morning commute hits," says Tech.

If cars are still parked on the street after 2 AM, they will be towed.