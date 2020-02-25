Rapid City legislator pulls controversial “marriage” bill

A proposed bill that would have banned same-sex marriage and even bar schools and libraries from having drag queen story time has been killed … by its sponsor.

Rep. Tony Randolph (R-District 35) withdrew House Bill 1215. The bill would have prohibited the state from endorsing or enforcing certain policies regarding domestic relations.

If this bill had become law, some of the effects would have included:

• A ban on any marriage that does not involve a man and a woman

• Denial of benefits to people in a nontraditional marriage

• Denial of marriage licenses for nontraditional couples

• Denial of protection from discrimination due to sexual orientation

• Barring the state from banning conversion therapy

• Barring schools and libraries from having drag queen story time

Randolph, a first term representative, has withdrawn several other controversial bills:

• House Bill 1162 (provide certain provisions regarding sex education in public schools)

• House Bill 1163 (require parental permission and website posting of student survey instruments)

• House Bill 1285 (require parental permission and website posting of student survey instruments)

Two other Randolph bills were killed in committee by referring them to the 41st legislative day. There is no such day. These include House Bill 1158 (to remove irreconcilable differences as a cause for divorce) and House Bill 1210 (require parental notice of a social and emotional learning questionnaire regarding a student).

Randolph also sponsored a House Concurrent Resolution to support the right to pray in public schools. That resolution passed the house and is now under consideration in the Senate.

