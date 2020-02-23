New beekeeping club is coming to Rapid City

Partnering with Western Dakota Tech's environmental and agricultural programs, the Black Hills Area Beekeepers Club is launching in March 2020.

The club's mission is to provide members with education and training to ensure the success of 21st century beekeepers.

Tim Moran has seven beehives and is involved with several beekeeping clubs in the Black Hills.

"Both clubs will be associated with youth programs whether it's the 4-H or any of the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, those types of organizations, the Master Gardeners, and the more education we can get out there, and the more we can emphasize the benefits of beekeeping, I just think the next generation of beekeepers will be even more educated and more enthusiastic," said Tim Moran, beekeeper in Rapid City.

Moran said he plans to bring more species of bees to the Black Hills during the next couple years.

