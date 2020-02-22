More to Sturgis campaign

When you hear the word Sturgis, many automatically think about the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally.

A local woman is looking to show people that there is more to the area with the #More to Sturgis.

"I think we get busy in our every day to day life and forget that we have so much to offer in our community," says the creator of the campaign, Richelle Bruch.

From activities, places, and events, Bruch says they will feature four of these a month for a week-long on social media.

"The first one we're featuring is our community center. Here in Sturgis. Not that we tend to forget that it's there, but we tend to forget all it has to offer us," says Bruch.

The mission of the challenge is to provide the community and businesses with more resources.

"If more people get involved and more people push, I think we will all benefit from it," says the owner for Just for Looks Boutique, Tina Ficek.

And more people heading to local stores means more money staying in the community.

"Through the winter months, we all have a struggle. So we need to get people out there and thinking about what there is to shop for in Sturgis," says Ficek.

The end goal is for people to learn more about the community and know there are options.

"We can do stuff here. We can spend a weekend here in our town and be just as entertained as any other town around us," says Bruch.