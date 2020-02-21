More vandalism in Rapid City

Graffiti artists have struck again, this time along Skyline Drive.

Blue spray paint stretches along one of the rock walls overlooking the city. A spokesperson with the Rapid City Police says they haven't receive an official report about this location. This comes after a string of high profile vandalism cases we have reported on in the last six months.

Officers tell us when it comes to vandalism, they rely heavily on surveillance video and witnesses to find the culprit. However, graffiti is sometimes handled a little differently from the occasional broken window or slashed tire.

"We have a gang enforcement team and these cases tend to go to them and they can start tracking the different types of tagging that they find and start relaying it to different suspects that they have in their files," said Detective James Ingalls with the Rapid City Police Department.

In September, we reported vandalism is at a four year low in Rapid City and state-wide statistics also show vandalism is not on the rise.

