South Dakota School of Mines celebrates Engineers Week

For the 43rd year, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is celebrating Engineers Week on campus.

This week's events target students in kindergarten through 12th grade to get them excited about STEM.

From myth buster events, to a NASA presentation, and wrapping up with an Order of the Engineer Initiation on Friday, this is the time graduating seniors take an oath to use their engineering expertise to better society.

As a School of Mines graduate herself, Jade Herman said she is passionate about sharing STEM with the world.

"Engineers Week kind of gives us the opportunity to introduce them to engineering and science, and see what contributions engineers have in our society, at the end of the day I really hope that they're just excited about science and engineering and they go home and tell their parents, hey I want to be an engineer when I grow up, it gives us that opportunity to make an impact on the future," said Jade Herman, director of planning and events at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Herman said she hopes all STEM fields become more gender-balanced and diverse since that could to lead to more innovative solutions.

