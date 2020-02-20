Community self-defense class at Full Circle Martial Arts Academy

By learning the basics of self-defense, you can help prepare yourself for unexpected and dangerous situations.

At Full Circle Martial Arts Academy in Rapid City, you can learn the basics of self-defense through a hands-on approach.

Classes are taught by certified martial arts instructors and are open to all body types and skill levels.

Naomi Even-Aberle is the founder and CEO of Full Circle Martial Arts Academy and says your surroundings in Rapid City are different than in Black Hawk or Piedmont, so adapting to different environments is important.

"Martial arts is really natural to pair with self-defense because a lot of our programming and curriculum already lays the ground work for that. We actually partnered with Black Hills Community Education to offer a more community approach. So much of self-defense is about understanding your surroundings," said Even-Aberle.

In addition to adults, children 12 years and older are welcome to attend.

For class times and dates, you can visit Full Circle Martial Arts Academy's website.

