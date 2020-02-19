As Rapid City school bond vote approaches, new opposition emerges

An out-of-state consultant known as the "Bond Buster" may have set his sights on Rapid City.

Paul Dorr owns a company called Copperhead Consulting Services and is hired to help clients defeat local funding proposals across the Midwest.

According to his website, Copperhead clients have defeated nearly 80 percent of funding proposals.

Both supporters and opponents of the Rapid City school bond proposal have thoughts on Dorr's potential involvement through a group called Rapid City Citizens for Progress.

"We discovered that the patterns here are very, very similar to those other communities, the Yes campaign just wants to call attention to the fact that he likely is working here and then move on because we have a lot of work to do in the next six days to continue to educate voters," said Val Simpson, co-chair for Vote Yes for RC Schools.

Simpson said voting yes is an investment in our community.

The proposal for more than $189 million aims to renovate schools in four areas: infrastructure, enrollment, technology and safety.

The proposal requires more than 60 percent of the vote to pass.

Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds who oppose the proposal said even if they had the money to hire Dorr, they wouldn't have.

"He's free to pursue whichever outcome he wants to pursue or is paid to pursue, and we are not paying him, we did not hire him, we feel that our tactics have been on the up and up, we've done everything with integrity," said Tonchi Weaver, co-chair for Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds.

Weaver said it's important to vote but is disappointed the election was scheduled in February because she feels it will suppress the vote.

If it passes, the proposal would raise property taxes by 85 cents for every $1,000 in value on a home.

The election is set for Feb. 25.