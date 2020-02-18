The smell of smoke continues to fill the air in Downtown Hot Springs after a fire destroyed four businesses.

"Able to contain the fire to the area of origin. We kept the buildings on each side of the fire from taking off," says Hot Springs Fire Chief, Dar Coy.

Shocked, heartbroken, and confused are some of the words people use as they watch crews working around the clock from afar.

'We didn't really know the owners personally, but when you go into a place for 25 or 30 years, you kind of have a bond with some of them," says a Hot Springs community member, Donna Pence.

The Vault, China Buffet, Heartsong Quilts, and Gus' Best Ice Cream are all popular businesses that the mayor of Hot Springs says were destroyed.

"Sad to see the history is gone. But we can still rebuild. This community is tough," says an employee for The Vault, Kim Kotti.

Now the cause of the fire is still unknown. And this hasn't only been hard for the owners of the businesses. It's also been a difficult time for community members.

Many of the businesses are seen as the heart and soul of the community. Even though it's not going to be easy, neighbors and city officials are ready to work together to tackle the issue.

"We're going to have to regroup. Literally, after the smoke settles and strike a plan forward," says the mayor of Hot Springs, George Kotti.

Even though it won't be the same many believe Hot Springs will continue to grow.

"These buildings, if they can talk, would tell a story. We can't rebuild the same way, but we can refurbish," says an employee for Cascade Coffee and Fudge Company, Patti Powers.