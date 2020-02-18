Lending a helping hand in Hot Springs

More than 50 first responders from around the Black Hills worked to battle the blaze in Hot Springs Monday night.

Due to crews being out on the scene for long hours, one local coffee shop in the area decided to lend a helping hand.

Patti Powers, an employee for Cascade Coffee and fudge shop, made sure to get to the shop bright and early to make coffee for all of the first responders.

Powers says she went through three to four pots of coffee, and all of the responders have been very grateful.

"We, as a small community, need to take care of everybody. Take care of ourselves, and so in doing this, it's just a little of what we would like to do to tell them how appreciative we're of their service," says Powers.

The coffee shop is also looking to raise money for the people who lost their businesses.