Complaints filed against Rapid City police continue to drop

The number of citizen complaints filed against the Rapid City Police Department continue to drop.

From a total of 56 complaints back in 2015, the department was hit with just a fraction of that number last year.

There are two main categories of complaints, formal and informal, that the public can make regarding police employees and their actions.

In 2019, the Rapid City Police Department received 12 total complaints, two formal and 10 informal.

Formal complaints can be criminal in nature, while informal complaints could be as simple as a policy infraction.

The two formal complaints filed had to do with improper conduct and improper action.

However, the improper action complaint was unfounded, according to Rapid City Police Department's 2019 Complaint Summary report.

The assistant police chief said the department takes all complaints seriously and investigates them.

"Twelve complaints on 140,000 calls for service is a very low number, I think it just highlights the professionalism of our officers, as well as our training that we implement for the department, one we want to get the right people working for the police department, and two we want to spend a lot of time making sure they have the tools they need training-wise," said Don Hedrick, Assistant Police Chief for the Rapid City Police Department.

Hedrick said when they're in the wrong, they admit it and take measures to improve service, such as policy changes and employee discipline.

Rapid City officers also got body camera footage in 2019, a tool Hedrick said has helped lay out the facts related to incidents and potential complaints against officers.

"Last year, the introduction of the body camera, we feel like has really led to more transparency in what we're doing and when somebody has a potential complaint, a lot of times we're able to resolve it very quickly before it rises to the level of something formal," Hedrick said.

They handle many different formats for complaints including phone calls, letters, and the online form on their website.

Hedrick said there are also compliment forms next to the complaint forms if the public would like to leave any comments for officers.