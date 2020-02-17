Donated dalmatian statue vandalized at Rapid City fire station

Twenty years, that is how long the dalmatian statue sat outside Fire Station One in Rapid City before it was vandalized.

Rapid City Fire Department crews found their Dalmatian statue beheaded over the weekend, right where it had been sitting at the main entrance on Main Street.

A passerby knocked on the door alerting crews to the damaged dog statue.

The incident likely happened the evening of Feb. 15, and crews brought the statue inside to be repaired.

The fire department said vandalism incidents are common in Rapid City.

This dalmatian statue was donated to Fire Station One by a retired fireman named Paul Johnson.

"He donated it to us, and he's been sitting out here for about 20 years, sitting through all the weather, sun, snow, he did need a little TLC, he was going to get some new paint, but now we've kind of pieced him back together," said Andrew Rasmussem, firefighter, Rapid City Fire Department.

Since the incident, a local artist has volunteered to repaint the department's dalmatian statue now that it has been reassembled.

Rasmussem said he does not believe this was a targeted incident toward the fire department.

"There's a lot of vandalism that occurs around the city, apparently we're not the only ones that get it but we don't have cameras outside the fire station, and I don't think any of the other neighboring buildings have any, so we probably won't find out who it was but he's been here for almost 20 years and nobody's messed with him so whoever these guys were, they were the first ones," Rasmussem said.

Rasmussem said if anyone has any information on what happened with this incident or any other acts of vandalism, they are encouraged to report it.

The Rapid City Police Department would handle the situation from there.