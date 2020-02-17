It's National Random Act of Kindness Day!

What better way to show an act of kindness than by volunteering.

The 211 Helpline Center has an online database known as Volunteer Connections.

People who want to lend a hand can search for the hundreds of non-profits around the Black Hills that are looking for some help.

Since the Rapid City location was established in 2015, the volunteer database has grown.

From supporting the homeless community to taking care of animals, the time and effort is appreciated by organizations who can't always afford to hire extra help.

"Whether you're a college student building your resume, or it's a requirement for your class, maybe you'll find something you really connect with and you really want to be involved with," Black Hills Coordinator for Helpline Center Audrey Nordine said.

If you now have the urge to help, the next big event will be during National Volunteers Week. It is called Volunteers of Tap where you can create kits to pass out to a variety of non-profits on April 23.

If you want to assist from your couch, there will be an online auction called Meaningful Moments online on March 6 - 15.