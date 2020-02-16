Construction along East Boulevard in Rapid City will replace aging infrastructure

On the corner of East Boulevard and New York Street is the middle of a multi-phase, multi-year construction project in Rapid City.

Simon Contractors are the main contractor for this project and their crews are working to replace aging infrastructure.

This project will impact traffic throughout the year.

Starting Feb. 17, eastbound traffic on Omaha Street will be detoured to Maple Street, and westbound traffic on Omaha Street will be detoured to Fifth Street.

This portion of the project is scheduled to last until May 2020, traffic traveling east and westbound on Omaha Street will not be impacted in the beginning stages.

Access to businesses in the area will remain open during this project, and additional signs have been placed along the affected areas.

Starting in April, work will move into Omaha Street at East Boulevard causing traffic to be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Drivers are advised to use caution and allow extra time when navigating these construction areas.