Uber rolls out a new safety feature

Ride-sharing apps are becoming the norm, but how safe are they? To ensure passengers and drivers are safe, Uber rolled out a new safety feature.

"Adding safety to the ride. What this allows you to do is put in a PIN so you can confirm that the car you're getting into is the right car," says an Uber driver, Jeremy Azevedo.

Azevedo believes when people are in a hurry, they don't always think about safety.

"When you're in that rush, it's good just to have that extra feature that lets you confirm that you're where you're supposed to be," says Azevedo

So far, only a few riders have used the pin when Azevedo has picked them up.

If you're interested in using the new safety feature, it's important to remember that you need to turn it on. So when you get to the app, make sure you go to settings, then verify your ride and then turn on use pin to verify your rides.

The feature won't only help passengers feel more comfortable; it also benefits drivers.

"Especially at night, we can't see you. They get in the back seat, and we assume it's you. This also helps us ensure that we have the right passenger as well as our passenger has the right car," says Azevedo

To ensure everyone stays safe, Azevedo encourages Uber riders to use the pin verification.

"Anything that we can do to be safer is good. So adding these types of features adds that extra layer of security," says Azevedo.