Unique resources at the Rapid City Public Library

When you think of a library, you often think of books, but the Rapid City Public Library offers more than that.

To provide more tools to the community, the library runs a makerspace, complete with an engraving station, a three-d printer and, the vinyl cutter.

The library's public relations officer, Laurinda Tapper, says the vinyl cutter allows people to create iron-ons, stickers, decals, and window clings.

Tapper says some people create fun or funny designs, while others use it for their small business needs.

"Having tools like this available for the community to use not only teaches them new skills on how to use a vinyl cutter or a laser engraver. It also gives them a resource to be able to create and design something that's going to enhance their business," says Tapper.

It doesn't cost anything to use the vinyl cutter, but iron on's and adhesives each have a supply fee of $1 for every six by 12 pieces.