The latest information about Ella Ward, who was attacked by other students

On Wednesday, a video went viral on social media of a group of teens attacking Ella Ward, a Sturgis Brown High School student.

The video shows Ward getting dragged out of her car, hit in the face, and then falling to the ground.

Ella's mom, Ursula, says they're not feeling comfortable with her going back to school, and she's keeping her home the rest of the week.

Ward says she plans to speak to the principal about the different options when it comes to Ella's education.

We reached out to Sturgis Brown High School, and the principal Pete Wilson says the school is still investigating and can not talk about the consequences when it comes to students.

Even though the incident happened off school grounds, Wilson says the main priority is student safety.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater also says this is still an active investigation.

The department is still working on tracking down those involved as well as finding more videos of the incident.