401(k)s hit records as workers sock away more, stocks jump

Fidelity Investments says the average 401(k) balance rose to a record $112,300 last year.

Part of the gain was due to surging markets, as stocks and bonds of all types rallied.

But just as important was better savings habits by workers. The average participant set aside a record 8.9% of their pay in their 401(k) in the fourth quarter. Combined with employer matches, the average total savings rate was 13.5%. That's just below the 15% rate that Fidelity recommends.

Congress has passed laws trying to get more people access to 401(k) and similar plans.