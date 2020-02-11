South Dakota sports betting resolution moves forward

In a vote of 24 to 10, Senate Joint Resolution 501 passed the Senate Feb. 11 taking one step closer to legalization.

Now the resolution moves on to the House.

With the federal ban on sports betting lifted in 2018, currently 14 states have legalized single-game sports betting.

If legalized, the legislature would be tasked with deciding how it would be run.

If approved by the House and voters, the soonest sports betting would be available in Deadwood would be the summer of 2021.

The executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association said this could be a $4 million market for the city.

"We certainly think it is important to have sports wagering as another tool in our toolbox here in Deadwood, across the county sports wagering is kind of the rage, and we want to have that here to keep Deadwood a competitive destination with other gaming destinations," said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

Rodman said sports betting is already happening illegally in the state and this would create a legal option.

