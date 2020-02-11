Tips to ski safely on the slopes this season

At its summit, Terry Peak stands more than 7,000 feet and attracts people of all ages and abilities.

"If you're just starting or haven't been skiing for awhile, boy we recommend getting involved in a ski school, they'll give you the safety stuff that you should be looking out for, give you tips on what goes on here at the mountain and it will get you started in the right direction," said Tom Marsing, general manager of Terry Peak.

February is peak season at Terry Peak but before you hit the slopes, boarders and skiers alike are encouraged to bring a helmet.

"Make sure you get your equipment all checked out to make sure that is properly fit for you, all of the safety stuff is working, maybe look into helmets," Marsing said.

With the highest lift service between the Rockies and the Alps, safety is first priority but so is...

"Joy, I think that's all you want for kids in any capacity during any endeavor, enjoy what you're doing and get the most out of it," said Jeff Zimmerman, Lead resident.

The Zimmerman's came to see their 8-year-old granddaughter ski for the first time.

"And it was a great experience, she caught right on, I have so much footage," said Lori Zimmerman.