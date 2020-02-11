Spanish drivers license bill passed by State Senate

On Monday, the State Senate passed a bill that would allow the state to offer driver's licenses test in Spanish.

First introduced by Senator V. J. Smith from Brookings, if passed, the Department of Public Safety would offer license and permit applications, examination materials, or written examinations in Spanish, in addition to English. . . though the test itself will be given in English.

The Senate Bill 70 passed the Senate and will now move onto the House.

Some members of the Hispanic community think this opportunity could economically benefit South Dakota.

"This is going to help so much in our community in South Dakota because we have a very large Hispanic community in South Dakota," said Karina Recuay Munyon, a Peruvian woman who has lived in the United States for 10 years. "So, people can have more employees and rapid City having temporary workers that comes from Mexico, Honduras, just for the season, it can help them."

The bill passed 24 to 11 in the Senate.