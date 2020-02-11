Nemo Outhouse Races quickly approaching, get your teams ready!

Outhouses might be thrown to the side with modern technology and indoor plumbing, but sometimes they can be used for a good cause.

The annual Nemo Outhouse Races and Chili Cook-off Contest are quickly approaching. Both events take place on February 29 in support of the Naja Shrine Kids Transportation fund.

Currently, 18 teams are signed up. The goal is to have about 25 teams with the long-term goal of getting all the kids to their hospital appointments.

In Western South Dakota alone, the group takes care of more than 600 children. Red Alspaw is the Shrine Coordinator and says it's not too late to sign up for the fun event.

"The outhouse races is a fundraiser for our transportation fund and the more people that sign up, the better. It's a hoot to some folks, it's two hoots for other folks," said Alspaw.

Teams are made up of five people. There will be shovel races for kids 12 years and under.

To sign up for the outhouse races or for the Chili Cook-off Contest, click here.