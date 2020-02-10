The "No" campaign worried about school bond's impact on Rapid City High School

The $189 million Rapid City School bond would address infrastructure, enrollment, technology, and safety around the district.

One portion of the bond proposal would move students at Wilson Elementary to the building that's currently housing Rapid City High School. But, there is currently no plan detailing where those high schoolers would be moved.

Last week, we spoke with the Vote Yes Campaign about the bond, and Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent, Dr. Lori Simon, who said that timing is not the most pressing matter, since the issue will come up in four to five years, giving the district time to plan.

But while critics agree that school infrastructure needs to be addressed, they say the proposed bond is the wrong way to go about the issue.

"If we're going to sign up for a property tax increase of $190 million over the next 25 years, and really, it's closer to $300 million when you factor in the interest, if we're going to obligate our taxes, a tax increase of that extent, we're going to need a darn good plan, and this isn't," said Jay Davis from Citizens for Sensible School Bonds.

The special election on the bond proposal is planned for February 25, 2020.

