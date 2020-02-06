How about a candlelit cave for Valentine's Day

The Rush Mountain Adventure Park in Keystone is getting ready for a very special Valentine's Day event.

Park owner Tom Hagen is lighting the candles and ordering the wine for the second annual Love on All Levels get away.

The event offers couples the opportunity to tour Rushmore Cave by candle light while stopping for Prairie Berry Wine and hors d'oeuvres from Powder House Lodge and Restaurant. Couples will also have the opportunity to renew their vows at the Wedding Chapel inside the cave.

"You know you can do candlelight in a restaurant but you're still sitting in a restaurant," Hagen said. "You do candlelight in here and you get the reflected light off the formations and it creates a very warm and great feeling. It's so unique. It's so much fun and we are are really looking forward to it."

Additionally, couples will also get tickets to ride the Soaring Eagle Zipline and the mountain coaster.