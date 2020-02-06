People living outside Sturgis city limits could be without ambulance service by April 6

The days are winding down until people living outside the Sturgis city limits could be without ambulance service.

To try and prevent that from happening, the Rural Sturgis Ambulance group has been working on creating an ambulance district, and now that proposal will go to a public vote.

Starting Thursday, absentee ballots are available at the Meade County courthouse in the auditor's office and can be picked up until March 22.

If the vote is successful, the proposed ambulance district will cover a good portion of Western Meade County but does not include the city of Sturgis or the Buffalo Chip.

The idea of a new ambulance district had gone to a vote before and was unsuccessful.

"If this does not pass, we stand to lose our ambulance service on April 6. So it's very important that people get out and vote and let their voice be known," says a member of the Rural Sturgis Ambulance group, Ross Lamphere.

This special election will take place on March 23 at the Sturgis community center.