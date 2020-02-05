ACLU voices support for online voter registration bill

A House Bill that would enact online voter registration in South Dakota has plenty of people talking. Now, the American Civil Liberties Union is voicing their support for the bill.

House Bill 1050 is a piece of ongoing legislation that would provide an option for people to register to vote online.

The ACLU says this would allow for more people to make their voices heard by helping them exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Candi Brings Plenty, an ACLU lobbyist, says there are some barriers affecting voters, especially people who live in rural communities.

As someone who lives on the Pine Ridge Reservation, she understands not everyone has access to transportation to make their way to offices and register in person.

She says if this bill passes, more people will show up to vote, including the younger generation.

"Online registration also offers a familiarized way of advancing the voice of our younger generation. Especially those who are expressing themselves and are used to using mobile devices and online emphasis in the work that they do throughout the day," Brings Plenty, ACLU Indigenous Justice Organizer, said.

The House Bill was amended Tuesday to include an effective date of July 1, 2021, if the bill is passed.

