The first school food pantry at the Douglas School Warehouse

Not knowing where you will get your next meal from can be a scary situation, that's why Feeding South Dakota and the Douglas School District are coming together and providing a school food pantry.

"There's a lot of need out in Box Elder. There's a lot of community members that have a need and are food insecure. And there's not a lot of access to charitable food in Box Elder," says the food security manager for Feeding South Dakota, Mary Corbine.

Bringing the food pantry to Box Elder wasn't even a thought a few weeks ago, but since then, staff and volunteers have been preparing for the big day.

"We're all excited about getting this going and helping our families in Box Elder. We have just been unpacking and stocking shelves," says the manager for the Box Elder School Warehouse, Juanita Harrington.

Starting on Thursday, families who have children enrolled in the Douglas School District can head to the Douglas School Warehouse to get some food they may need.

Approximately 30 different food items, including fresh produce, meat, and dry goods, will be available.

"Make sure all of our kids are getting food and are doing good to come to school," says Harrington.

For volunteers getting this pantry ready hits close to home.

"People that need help. I feel for them. That's how I was as a kid. And now we're more well off, and so helping people who were in the same situation as I melt my heart," says one volunteer, Joshua Bartolomeo.

The school food pantry will be open the first and third Thursday of each month from 3:30 pm to 6 pm. In addition, the mobile food trailer will also be out once a month at City Hall, which is open to anyone in the Box Elder community.