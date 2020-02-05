Senators discuss the final impeachment vote

While the Senate prepares to vote on impeachment, the Senators are sharing their thoughts on the process with the Gray DC team.

In this image from video, Senators cast their vote on the motion to allow additional witnesses and evidence to be allowed in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The motion failed with a vote of 51-49. (Senate Television via AP)

The Senate will vote at 4 p.m. Wednesday on whether to acquit or convict President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president is expected to be acquitted due to the Republican majority in the Senate.

The senators walked the Gray DC reporters through how they came to their decision on whether to acquit or convict. They've spent the past two weeks hearing arguments from President Trump's attorneys and the House impeachment managers regarding the articles.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.