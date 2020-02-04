Lyft drivers react to the $200 registration fee in Sturgis

Driving for Lyft can be a way for some people to make a few extra bucks, but what happens when there are more fees than fares?

If Lyft drivers are looking to drive in Sturgis, then they might want to think again. That's due to a $200 registration fee.

"Drivers that pay that fee would only be able to drop off passengers. They would not be able to pick up rides within the city of Sturgis," says Jason McCulley, a Lyft driver.

Right now, that fee is the driver's responsibility because Lyft will not pay the $1,000 licensing fee the city of Sturgis requires.

"Spoken several times with Lyft and Uber about seeing if they would be willing to pay that. That way, all of their Uber and Lyft contract drivers would be able to fall under that license that they would be getting through the city," says the city manager for Sturgis, Daniel Ainslie.

But for some drivers, the fee is too much.

"Cost of doing that type of business for an individual and independent driver is way too high," says McCulley.

Another concern? Public safety.

"It's at a loss for the community for having that safe and reliable transportation. Not just during the two weeks of the rally, but year-round," says another Lyft driver, Laurie Schlecht.

Both Lyft drivers we spoke with say they will continue to work to build bridges between Lyft and the city of Sturgis.

"So we can bring this service to the community and add in Sturgis as part of the ride-share community in the Black Hills area," says McCulley.

Ainslie says he is open to having the service in the area, but more conversation is needed.

"We need to hear from them on how they would like to apply and pay for a license whether it would be for the individual drivers or Lyft and Uber as a company," says Ainslie