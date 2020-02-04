Snow cleanup

Any amount of snowfall in the Black Hills can lead to a major clean up, but sometimes the smaller storms can make things more difficult.

Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush says there are times when he and some of his crew members would prefer to see larger snow totals compared to smaller amounts.

Even if there is not a huge accumulation, crews still use the same amount of resources and equipment to ensure the public stays safe on roads.

Bush says when there isn't much snow, rain can also turn into ice- making things much more difficult.

"If it snows an inch or it snows a foot, we're out there. We're out there in the middle of the night a lot of times. Early morning late hours. Whenever we need to be. So it's something that we're constantly watching," says Bush.

Bush says no matter the weather, the main goal is to keep the roads clean.