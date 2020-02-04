Front Porch Coalition losing funding

The Front Porch Coalition provides services for the survivors of suicide attempts, as well as the families of those who have died by suicide.

Last year, the Front Porch Coalition provided service to 4,500 people in the Black Hills area.

The Front Porch Coalition receives a mixture of funding from the state, grants, community fundraising, and private donations, but they're experiencing financial difficulties.

They lost funding from the City of Rapid City and the United Way of the Black Hills, while they also had their federal and state grants reduced.

According to the Front Porch Coalition, mental health needs continue to rise to the top of recent needs assessments in the community -- with South Dakota having the 6th highest suicide rate in the country.

"There's no other organization like ours-- there's no other loss team that does what we do," said Stephanie Schweitzer Dixon, Executive Director of the Front Porch Coalition There's no other volunteer group of peer support people who are out there when families and friends who's loved one to suicide. So, what's going to happen if the resources aren't there be able to provide this type of support. And the post-vention is prevention."

Schweitzer Dixon says the Front Porch Coalition is asking the community to help fund their efforts to support those suffering.