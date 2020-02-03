State prisoner who dismissed past lawyers asks to represent himself

29-year-old Thomas Lucero appeared in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City on February 3 via video feed from Sioux Falls.

He said there has been a lack of communication from his attorney throughout his case.

Lucero is accused of murdering a prison inmate back in 2017 in Fall River County.

He is already serving a 12-year sentence for a first-degree robbery in Minnehaha County.

When the hearing started, Lucero said he had six objections including not receiving evidence he had requested from the state.

Lucero is currently being represented by defense attorney Paul Winter, and has to decide later this month if he will represent himself or proceed with Winter.

Lucero's pre-trial was moved from April 10, 2020 to April 14, 2020.

The next hearing is set for February 21, 2020 at 3 p.m.

