Rapid City retirement community will be 50% powered by wind energy

As part of Black Hills Energy's "Renewable Ready" program, Westhills Village and Clarkson Health Care are going to be powered by wind.

Starting near the end of this year, these communities will be 50 percent powered by wind energy for at least the next 15 years.

The program allows subscribers the option of having up to 100 percent of their electricity supplied by Wyoming wind energy.

Black Hills Energy plans to build a wind power generating facility this year to supply the energy for the program.

The facility will be located near Cheyenne with subscribers in both South Dakota and Wyoming.

The CEO of Westhills Village said their residents are tuned into what the community is doing for sustainability.

"It's become a very important and popular topic as all of us look at the climate, the environment, and what is it that each of us can do on a large scale or small scale to be good stewards of our earth, and this really falls into that category so we're pretty excited about this are our residents and staff," said Daryl Reinicke, CEO of Westhills Village.

After 35 years in this position, Reinicke said he encourages everyone in the community to consider how they are using natural resources.

