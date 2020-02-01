Annual Cookie Crunch competition

First responders, elected officials, and local media personalities participated in the annual cookie crunch.

The tradition has been going on for more than 40 years, where the participants compete in different cookie eating contests.

A few girl scouts also had a chance to help the competitors and cheer them on.

This contest kicks off Cookie University, where the girls learn how to sell girl scout cookies.

Senior girl scout, Grace Payton, says this event is a great way to bring everyone in the community together.

"They're the future of girl scouts and the future of our community. And we want to make sure that we're sending out leaders and go-getters and innovators that are going to change our community and help our world," says Payton.