A Rapid City woman speaks out after her car was stolen and broken into

Talk about a rough two weeks for one Rapid City woman. After one of her cars was stolen, the next week, her other vehicle was broken into.

Car thefts don't only happen on one side of town. They can occur anywhere you go. That's why before you leave your car, you always want to make sure you grab any valuable items and lock your doors.

In January, there were 79 reported car burglaries, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

"I would say it's significantly higher for the winter months. We usually see a low-end vehicle burglary activity in the winter months, but now we see it pick up," says detective Andrew Randazzo from the Rapid City Police Department.

And one local woman said last week; she noticed her car was not in the hotel parking lot her family was staying at.

"I thought my husband was pranking me at first because I thought there was no way my vehicle got stolen. Then I contacted the front desk and then contacted the police," says Amber.

After reporting to the police, Amber says an officer found the car within two hours, but then a week later, their truck got broken into.

"Used a rock and then smashed through our windows. But luckily we didn't have any valuables in there. We made sure to get all of that out. Even then, we didn't have keys in there, and it was locked, and they still found a way to get in it," says Amber.

Even though the cars are back, Amber says she is still nervous.

"They have our key to our SUV, so we can't drive our SUV right now in public. They have our home address and work address, so that has been very stressful," says Amber.

Amber says when incidents like this happen, the community needs to stick together.

"Neighbors helping out neighbors watching out for each other reporting suspicious activity and being hyper-vigilant with what you keep in your car," says Amber.