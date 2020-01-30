State requirements speed up counties potential dispatch merger

Communication, it's the vital component dispatch centers provide law enforcement during emergencies, and two South Dakota counties are considering a merger.

"We're at a very transitional point right now when it comes to public safety because everybody across the state has to upgrade their radio systems, we're upgrading our 911 systems, it's going to be several hundred thousand dollars," said Ron Merwin, sheriff for Meade County Sheriff's Office.

With the cost of new technology and changes to staff requirements, the Butte County sheriff said consolidating services is a balancing act.

"It didn't matter how many deputies or how many police officers we had, if we didn't have a good communication center to get the right information and dispatch them, what good does having a lot of people do you? ... I'm struggling with it but I also have to face reality and look at 10 or 15 years down the line when I'm no longer doing this," said Fred Lamphere, sheriff for Butte County Sheriff's Office

Both Butte and Meade counties serve populations of less than 30,000 people but if their dispatch centers merge, they would receive more state funding.

"The drug problem that we have all over the state of South Dakota and all over the United States is as high as I've ever seen it in 30 years of doing this job so we've just got a lot of burdens on us, so for each of us to have our own communication center, although it's great, I really feel that's one place we could probably merge together," Lamphere said.

Merwin said he is concerned about losing the personal touch if their counties merge.

"When you call 911 you want to know that you've got someone on the phone that knows your community, maybe even knows you, is going to give you accurate information, and so it's pretty personal, the main reason that people would consolidate is financial," Merwin said.

Lawrence County could also join the potential merger, as they continue to develop a plan.