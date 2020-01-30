Hospital adds additional security procedures

There is a new layer of security aimed at protecting newborns and young children.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 4 Monument Health will require visitors to punch in a four digit code before they can enter Labor and Delivery, Mother Baby, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or the Pediatric departments. Hospital officials say the new precautions will add an additional layer of safety for patients and caregivers. Patients will be given a code upon check-in that they can then give to family and friends who wish to visit.

"This is a national trend," says Kamela Johnson, Director of Nursing for Women's and Children's Services. "This isn't something new to this type of caring environment. We really wanted to add another level of security for our patients to prevent things like infant abductions."

The project cost $80,000 and was completely funded by the Children's Miracle Network.