Rapid City Regional Airport has plan in place for disease outbreaks

The Coronavirus outbreak, it's a respiratory illness from China that is making its way across the United States with at least five confirmed cases in four states on Wednesday.

"There's an element of fear but it's at your own risk," said Justin Keiry, resident of Spearfish.

At least 20 airports are implementing screenings for the Coronavirus in cities with the majority of arriving passengers from China.

"We don't foresee that happening here because we are a smaller regional airport, and we are hopeful that of course like any other airport in this country that those airports that are identified for screening incoming passengers are catching those things before they get into the country," said Toni Broom, deputy director of Rapid City Regional Airport.

Justin Keiry who lives in Spearfish is traveling to three other airports for work.

"Hopefully it avoids me but if it's airborne then go from there, if it's foodborne, however it travels that's what really concerns me," Keiry said.

The airport has an emergency plan in place with a section that deals with epidemics and diseases.

"If an aircraft did land here where there was suspicion of some sort of disease or virus on that plane, that plane would of course be kept segregated away from the terminal, we would remote park it, and then at that point the other federal officials would become involved and they would handle the situation from there," Broom said.

According to the CDC, at least 36 states have pending cases awaiting test results as of January 29.