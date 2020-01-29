Downtown lighting project going forward

Rapid City officials are moving ahead with a plan to light up downtown.

Last year, the city council approved a nearly $4 million, two-phase plan to double to amount of lights along Main Street and Saint Joseph Street from West Boulevard to East Boulevard.

Phase one is set to get underway March 9 and is expected to be completed before the end of June. They hope to have the lights up and running before Summer Nights begins.

Darrell Shoemaker with the city says they plan to work from where Summer Nights sets up and move out from there. That way, if there is a delay, that area will be done first.

Currently, there are 3 lights on each block. The first phase will replace the existing light poles and phase two add three more lights to each block. It's being paid for by money from the Vision Fund.

Phase two is expected in 2021.

