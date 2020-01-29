Are higher temperatures affecting the Main Street Square ice rink?

For the past ten days, temperatures have been above freezing.

While some people may enjoy this kind of weather, it takes a bit of a toll on the ice rink in downtown Rapid City.

Its a challenge to maintain the real ice at the Main Street Square ice rink.

The ice rink manager Amanda Estrada said depending on the weather and the way the sun is positioned, the ice starts to erode. She said especially on the edges of the rink.

Every day, staff members measure the temperature of the ice and the glycol gauge meter, otherwise known as "the chiller".

Glycol is pumped through the mats to help keep the ice frozen.

When the ice melts, the staff sprays warm water to fill in the cracks.

Estrada said last year the colder temperatures caused more cracks in the ice. However, this year the problem is keeping the ice even.

"Our nighttime cold weather is like our best friend because it kind of makes us perfect. Allows us to perfect the ice without people having to wait on us," Estrada said.

The last day to skate on the rink is February 29 and will be a fun beach-themed day.