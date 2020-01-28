Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition counts the homeless

Everyone counts. This is why over the next few days, Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition volunteers will tally how many people are homeless.

Pens and clipboards awaited people Tuesday at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission as volunteers asked if they were homeless.

With several locations around Rapid City, including the Hope Center and Volunteers of America centers, volunteers are offering hot meals as they try to update their records.

To avoid counting people twice, each homeless person is approached individually and asked questions about what they need and how long they have been homeless.

The information they collect on paper is then added to a computer system and crosschecked to find out who are newly homeless individuals.

The data will help identify the needs that the homeless community requires to guide other organizations who want to help.

"That's what can help to generate funds to go to the most needed things. You know for the housing, from the federal, from the state. So everybody is aware of exactly where we are at and what the need is," Cornerstone Rescue Mission Lead Supervisor Ben Holstlaw said.

Holstlaw said housing is still one of the main needs that they notice year after year.

The counting will continue until Sunday.