South Dakota lawmakers could add harsher penalties for stalking

Lawmakers are considering South Dakota House Bill 1068, which would add harsher penalties for stalking if the person has been convicted of similar charges in another state.

Under current South Dakota law, previous out-of-state stalking convictions cannot be considered in court, unlike DUI and assault charges where South Dakota law does take prior out of state convictions into account.

The first stalking conviction is a misdemeanor and automatically includes a restraining order.

As a lawyer in the Black Hills for almost 30 years, Tim Rensch said this bill is a good idea.

"If the law says that if you have one prior stalking conviction and you get convicted of another one and it enhances, certainly makes sense that if you've done that across state lines it should be considered, we don't have that in the statues now," said Tim Rensch, president of Rensch Law Office.

Victims of stalking can file for a protection order that can last for up to five years.

Rensch said in his experience there are many different motivations that lead to stalking.

Tim Rensch says, "It's not just between people who have dated, or anything like that, sometimes people have a fight and the other person is mean and tries to do that and a person gets scared and they want to get some protection, so it's there for a reason and the reason it's there is for years they didn't have this and we found if it wasn't controlled, then it would usually end up in something which was much worse so it's better off to deal with stuff early rather than let that obsession grow such that something horrible happens," Rensch said.

House Bill 1068 will be considered by the House of Representative's Judiciary Committee this session.

The date of this hearing has not been set.