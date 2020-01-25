Meet the first Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition Coordinator

Sara Hornick is the first person hired as the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition Coordinator.

Through a donation made from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, Hornick was able to be hired and work full-time in the position.

Volunteers of America said Hornick's position will provide advocacy and leadership in the west river region and address the growing issue of homelessness.

Hornick said having someone in charge will hopefully give more accurate numbers and representation of homelessness in the community.

"For 13 years, volunteers have been solely running this. Now, I can at least start getting more partners involved because I have time to do that. I say I'm kind of the command station, but it's still being done by volunteers and agencies. Now, hopefully it will be a little bit smoother," said Hornick.

In addition to securing funding, Hornick's position will allow the coalition to expand outreach to the community and service providers.

According to state-wide data, 824 households in South Dakota have experienced the most severe definition of homelessness in the past 17 months.