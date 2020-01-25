More than 100 people marched on Rapid City's sidewalks, advocating for women's rights

More than one hundred people gathered on Saturday for the West River March for Women.

Men, women and children rallied on Rapid City's sidewalks fighting for women's rights.

Cante Hart is an organizer for the the 2020 West River March for Women. Hart is an indigenous activist with NDN Collective.

"I am here because I am a mother of three little daughters who I'm raising here in Rapid City and I want equal rights for them. I want equal rights for all children and all women," said Hart.

Signs and chants filled the air while participants marched nearly a mile.

Many protesters raised their voices for those who cannot be heard.

'We're here for those we lost early for missing and murdered indigenous women, those who get brushed under the rug, those who cannot speak for themselves, we're to be a voice for all people and all women of all nations," said Hart.

Addressing equality for members of the LGBTQ community was also present in the city's streets.

"We want to stand together because we want to be good relatives and good community members here in Rapid City for all people. It doesn't matter what color, size you are or what you believe in," said Hart.

The march concluded with a diverse lineup of speakers at the Memorial Park Bandshell.

To kick it up a notch, non-profits awaited the protesters at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn with informational booths to showcase the local resources to tackle issues like health, mental health and more.