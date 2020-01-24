Drury announces bid for District 32 seat

Becky Drury says she is throwing her hat into the ring.

Already a Rapid City Councilwoman for Ward One, she has now set her sights on the District 32 House seat, vacated by Scyller Borglum when Borglum announced her campaign to run for the U.S. Senate.

Drury says her time on the city council gives her the experience needed when researching and voting on bills. She says economic development is her focus, but, more than anything, she wants to be a voice for the people.

"I am the conservative voice, but I also feel that I am a good listener and that I have that ability to look at people from all walks of life and hear what they are saying and to take that to heart when I make considerations," Drury said.

The primary election is June 2. She currently is running unopposed and will give up her city council seat.